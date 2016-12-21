Parliament approves $225M tax waiver ...

Parliament approves $225M tax waiver for extra Karpower plants

18 hrs ago

Ghana's Parliament has approved a tax waiver of 255 million dollars for the supply of two powerships from Karpower in Tema and Sekondi. The approval follows the Speaker's directive to the Attorney General to make available to the House, a ruling of the Supreme Court on the Karpower deal.

Chicago, IL

