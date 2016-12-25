Over 6000 children celebrate early X'mas with Cowbell Santa
Ghana's leading brand in the dairy market, Cowbell, has ended its event activities for the year 2016 with one of the biggest fun fair for kids in the country. The event which was held at the Takoradi Jubilee park recorded not less than 6,000 children in attendance.
