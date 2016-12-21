NPP Council of Elders commend Akufo-Addo, party executives

Members of the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party have commended Ghanaians for their massive show of support and endorsement of the message of the New Patriotic Party . They have further commended the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his Vice, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as executives of the party, for the resounding victory in the December 7 elections.

