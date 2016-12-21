NPP Council of Elders commend Akufo-Addo, party executives
Members of the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party have commended Ghanaians for their massive show of support and endorsement of the message of the New Patriotic Party . They have further commended the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his Vice, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as executives of the party, for the resounding victory in the December 7 elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov 26
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC