NPP breaks Dangme's tradition of voting

The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Upper Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Mr Joseph Tetteh , has made history by winning the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency seat from the National Democratic Congress . The seat which has been a preserve for the NDC since 1992 was snatched from the incumbent, Mr Jeff Tetteh Kavianu, with 13,920 votes as against 10,544 in the parliamentary election held on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.