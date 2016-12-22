Nominations open for 2016 e.TV Ghana'...

Nominations open for 2016 e.TV Ghana's Most Influential (GMI) Awards

Wednesday

Nominations for the 2016 edition of e.tv Ghana's Most Influential Awards have been opened, allowing the general public to nominate and vote for personalities that they feel have been of positive influence to their lives during the year. These awards are aimed at recognizing and celebrating the top 100 most influential Ghanaian personalities as voted by the general public.

Chicago, IL

