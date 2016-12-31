Nii Lantei Vanderpuye 'tormented' me while in office - Rev Osei Kofi
Ghana legend Reverend Osei Kofi has alleged outgoing sports minister Nii Lantei Vanderpuye hounded him from his outfit - representing retired footballers. The negative attitude of the 'antagonistic' Member of Parliament for Odododiodio constituency is well documented since he assumed the reign in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov 26
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC