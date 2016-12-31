NIB Madina branch opening
The NIB Madina Branch has been opened to further enhance NIB's branch expansion drive, to bring the bank's services closer to customers. The new branch brings the total number of NIB branches and Agencies to 46. The NIB Madina branch which was opened on Friday 9th December 2016 is also the 19th branch to be opened in the Greater Accra Region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov 26
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC