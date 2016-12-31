NIB Madina branch opening

The NIB Madina Branch has been opened to further enhance NIB's branch expansion drive, to bring the bank's services closer to customers. The new branch brings the total number of NIB branches and Agencies to 46. The NIB Madina branch which was opened on Friday 9th December 2016 is also the 19th branch to be opened in the Greater Accra Region.

