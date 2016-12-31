Nduom starts ambulance service in Ghana

Nduom starts ambulance service in Ghana

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: GhanaWeb

GN Health Insurance Company Ltd, one of the 75 companies of Groupe Nduom has begun operating Ambulance Services in Ghana. It is expected to among other tasks offer emergency medical service and administer emergency care to those with acute medical problems.

Chicago, IL

