NDC Regional Chairmen caucus call for...

NDC Regional Chairmen caucus call for retrospection

Yesterday

The Regional Chairmen's caucus of the National Democratic Congress has called for calm and a moment of retrospection for scientific analysis of the factors which contributed to the party's defeat in Election 2016. The Regional Chairmen noted that: "This is a moment for sober reflection and not time to play the blame game or panic reactiona we must stop the media war, cease personality attacks.

Chicago, IL

