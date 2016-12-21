NDC Regional Chairmen caucus call for retrospection
The Regional Chairmen's caucus of the National Democratic Congress has called for calm and a moment of retrospection for scientific analysis of the factors which contributed to the party's defeat in Election 2016. The Regional Chairmen noted that: "This is a moment for sober reflection and not time to play the blame game or panic reactiona we must stop the media war, cease personality attacks.
