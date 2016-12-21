NDC National Executives Asked To Step...

NDC National Executives Asked To Step Aside

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress at the national level are being pushed to step aside to give way for investigations into factors leading to the party's abysmal performance in the just ended general elections. A pro-government group, calling itself Crusade for Probity and Accountability , believes inquiry into their stewardship will bring finality to the blame games characterizing the party's defeat and enable it to recover for future elections.

