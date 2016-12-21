NDC National Executives Asked To Step Aside
The leadership of the National Democratic Congress at the national level are being pushed to step aside to give way for investigations into factors leading to the party's abysmal performance in the just ended general elections. A pro-government group, calling itself Crusade for Probity and Accountability , believes inquiry into their stewardship will bring finality to the blame games characterizing the party's defeat and enable it to recover for future elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov 26
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC