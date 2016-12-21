NASPA condemns critics of service all...

NASPA condemns critics of service allowance increment

The Greater Accra Regional Leadership of the National Service Personnel Association, has condemned criticisms leveled against the outgoing National Democratic Congress government over the increment of the National Service personnel allowance from Ghc350.00 to Ghc559.00 A statement signed by the President Kojo S.A Danquah said, service personnel had not experienced increment in the past 3 years despite the high level of inflation in the Ghanaian economy. He said such criticisms were uncalled for, selfish and unfair because the amount was arrived at after stakeholder engagements involving the Fair Wages and Salary Commission, .

Chicago, IL

