My position on Bawumia unchanged - Anyidoho
Despite the election of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as vice-president of Ghana, following the victory of the New Patriotic Party in the 2016 elections, his image as a "liar" and one who makes unsubstantiated claims remains, the National Democratic Congress' Koku Anyidoho has said. Mr Anyidoho, the NDC's Deputy General Secretary, has been the most consistent critic of the former Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, daring him on several occasions to come up with evidence to back his assertions, notably that Ghana's electoral roll contained many aliens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC