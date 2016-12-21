My position on Bawumia unchanged - Anyidoho

Despite the election of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as vice-president of Ghana, following the victory of the New Patriotic Party in the 2016 elections, his image as a "liar" and one who makes unsubstantiated claims remains, the National Democratic Congress' Koku Anyidoho has said. Mr Anyidoho, the NDC's Deputy General Secretary, has been the most consistent critic of the former Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, daring him on several occasions to come up with evidence to back his assertions, notably that Ghana's electoral roll contained many aliens.

