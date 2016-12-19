My campaign promises are practicable - Zanetor Rawlings

Despite the fact that her government is in opposition, the MP-elect for Klottey Korle Constituency in the Greater Accra Region says she is ready to debate issues of national interest in parliament to ensure her Constituency enjoys a fair share of the national cake. According to Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, her campaign promises are practicable and she is dedicated to working diligently as she presents the people who entrusted their power in her by voting her into parliament.

