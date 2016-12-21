Muslim leaders urged to avoid shamefu...

Muslim leaders urged to avoid shameful acts

22 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Spiritual Leader of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana, Sheikh Abul-Faidi Abdulai Ahmed Maikano Jallo, has urged Muslim leaders to avoid shameful acts in the discharge of their duties. He said such shameful and disgraceful acts destroy leadership and do not bring honour to Allah.

Chicago, IL

