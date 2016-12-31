Mother and 6-month-old baby burnt to death at Nkoranza
Fire on Monday burnt to death a mother and her 6-month old baby at Kassadjan a suburb of Nkoranza in the Brong Ahafo region. A local Journalist with Nkornaza-based Jerryson Fm, disclosed that the deceased woman is a lactating wife of a fire service who was cooking food with a gas cylinder and in her bid to reposition the cooker, a cloth that was hanging close caught fire.
