Mother and 6-month-old baby burnt to death at Nkoranza

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: GhanaWeb

Fire on Monday burnt to death a mother and her 6-month old baby at Kassadjan a suburb of Nkoranza in the Brong Ahafo region. A local Journalist with Nkornaza-based Jerryson Fm, disclosed that the deceased woman is a lactating wife of a fire service who was cooking food with a gas cylinder and in her bid to reposition the cooker, a cloth that was hanging close caught fire.

