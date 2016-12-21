More women for 7th Parliament of 4th Republic
Sources from the Electoral Commission indicate that the nationwide figure of women who won the parliamentary election on Wednesday, December 7, to represent their respective constituencies in the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana, which commences on January 7, 2017, has increased from 29 to 37. This comprises 24 women elected on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party and 13 on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress .
