More than 325 agents provide e-zwich ...

More than 325 agents provide e-zwich services

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Access to e-zwich services continuesA to improve significantly following a new initiative by the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems , to allow interested enterprises to also offer the biometric payment service. According to the Management of GhIPSS, it has trained more than 325 agents who are currently offering a variety of e-zwich services including deposits, cashback and transfers of funds from one card to another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 277,462,363

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC