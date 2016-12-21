More than 325 agents provide e-zwich services

Access to e-zwich services continuesA to improve significantly following a new initiative by the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems , to allow interested enterprises to also offer the biometric payment service. According to the Management of GhIPSS, it has trained more than 325 agents who are currently offering a variety of e-zwich services including deposits, cashback and transfers of funds from one card to another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.