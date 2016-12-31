Man sues IGP, AG for GHC1 million

Man sues IGP, AG for GHC1 million

Monday Dec 19

Awudu Ali, an unemployed man, resident at Fiapre, in the Sunyani West District has sued the Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General and two others for wrongful detention. He is seeking an order from a Sunyani High Court to compel the defendants to compensate him in the sum of GHA 1 million for violation of his fundamental human rights, as enshrined in the 1992 constitution.

