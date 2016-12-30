Man allegedly murders wife on Christmas day
A 45-year-old man has allegedly butchered his wife to death at Kokuma-krom, a farming community near Nsuta in the Techiman south municipality of the Brong Ahafo region. The suspect, Yaw Ponju, cocoa farmer at currently at large after committing the heinous crime.
