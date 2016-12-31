Mahama won't be cowered to restrain powers - Mahama Ayariga
Environment Minister, Mahama Ayariga, has dismissed concerns by the incoming NPP administration that the outgoing president is taking rash decisions designed to tie the hands of the new government. He has stressed that President John Mahama will not be cowered into restraining himself in the exercise of his powers even if he has 16 days to leave office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov 26
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC