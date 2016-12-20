Mahama swears in Daniel Domelovo as Auditor General
President Mahama said during the swearing in "I want to congratulate you and to state that by the powers vested in me as the President of the Republic of Ghana, in accordance with Article 70 of our constitution, I have appointed you as the Auditor General of Ghana."
