Mahama Had No Choice
The suspense triggered by President John Mahama's hesitance to concede defeat at a time when it was glaring he had lost the polls inched towards boiling point. It is standard practice to concede defeat when the arithmetic shows at a certain stage in the collation process that there is no way the incumbent can alter the outcome of the polls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov 26
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC