Mahama Ayariga defends 18m contract signed after defeat

Monday Dec 19

Out-going Environment, Science and Technology minister Mahama Ayariga has defended the signing of an a 18m waste management contract days after the governing National Democratic Congress lost the 2016 general elections. Mahama Ayariga said the move is not to hinder the NPP government but rather help the incoming government to management e-waste.

