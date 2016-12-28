I won't let Ghanaians down - Akufo-Addo
Ghana's President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment towards fulfilling the pledges he made during the electioneering, stressing that they were not mere campaign or platform talk aimed at winning votes. At courtesy call on the Western Regional House of Chiefs on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo noted that "I am aware of the high expectations that the Ghanaian people have reposed in me and my party, and I want you to know that I will not let you down."
