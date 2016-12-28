I won't let Ghanaians down - Akufo-Addo

I won't let Ghanaians down - Akufo-Addo

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Ghana's President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment towards fulfilling the pledges he made during the electioneering, stressing that they were not mere campaign or platform talk aimed at winning votes. At courtesy call on the Western Regional House of Chiefs on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo noted that "I am aware of the high expectations that the Ghanaian people have reposed in me and my party, and I want you to know that I will not let you down."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,902 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,281

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC