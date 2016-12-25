I won't abandon Bolga-Bawku road - Akufo-Addo

The President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the Overlord of the Bawku Traditional Area, Naba Abugragu Asigri Azoka II and the people that his administration will not abandon the Bolgatanga-Bawku Road and other projects started by the outgoing National Democratic Congress government. Nana Addo disclosed this at the Bawku Naba's Palace on the first day of his 'Thank you' tour of the Upper East Region.

