I want a united Madina - Saddique Boniface

Friday

The Member of Parliament-elect for Madina Constituency in the La-Nkwatang Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region has prevailed on the supporters of the in-coming New Patriotic Party to be moderate in the celebration of the victory of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during and after his inauguration as the fifth president of the Republic of Ghana. Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface made this call to his teeming supporters in the Constituency when he led the Constituency executives to organize a thank you float to express the party's gratitude to the electorate of the Constituency for voting massively for the party.

