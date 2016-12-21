I shall be a unifier - Akufo-Addo
The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday assured the people of Bawku that he would, at all times, advocate strong bond among the citizenry and remain a unifying pillar of the nation. His said his main objective was to get all the warring factions together and supervise the unity of Bawku to put that traditional area back to its former glory as the supper economic community of northern Ghana.
