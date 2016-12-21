Half-Assini Hospital records high cas...

Half-Assini Hospital records high cases of HIV/AIDs

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Half Assini Government Hospital has so far recorded a total of 119 HIV cases as against 36 cases last year. Mr Kwame Koomson, HIV Data Officer at the Hospital, made this known at Half Assini during a free blood screen exercise organized by Western Regional Network of Association of People Living with HIV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov 26 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,715 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,447

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC