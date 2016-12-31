GSE-Composite Index makes gains

Consumer Price Inflation dropped marginally by 30 Basis Point to 15.5 per cent in November due to lower charges for utility and services, Nordea Capital stock market analysis made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday stated. According to the Nordea Capital market analysis, the marginal drop in the CPI is the lowest rate in 28 months and the second consecutive decline in the rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.