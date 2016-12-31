GSE-Composite Index makes gains
Consumer Price Inflation dropped marginally by 30 Basis Point to 15.5 per cent in November due to lower charges for utility and services, Nordea Capital stock market analysis made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday stated. According to the Nordea Capital market analysis, the marginal drop in the CPI is the lowest rate in 28 months and the second consecutive decline in the rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov 26
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC