Government to ensure effective Chieftaincy role

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-elect on Saturday announced plans to constitute a three-member team to consult the chieftaincy institution to discuss and identify the best way for their effective role towards the good governance of the country. He said every government needed the contributions of the nation's traditional rulers for a successful administration, hence the need to ensure a more effective and pragmatic role by them.

