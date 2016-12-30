Ghanaians urged to pray for success for incoming government

Reverend Jonas Kwame Cosmos Kumah Tengey, the Greater Accra Regional Pastor of the Great Commission Church International , has called on Ghanaians to pray for the success of the incoming New Patriotic Party government. He said Ghanaians must all pray for the hand of God to come upon Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, the President-elect and his team so that they would be able to spearhead the nation's socio-economic development agenda.

