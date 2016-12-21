Ghanaian female electrician breaks the internet with her pictures
What a man can do, a woman can even do better! If this saying has been but another inspirational buffoonery that has been peddled to you over the years, the story of one Ghanaian lady will inspire you to think otherwise. The lady, who has been identified as one Ajara Yahaya, reportedly is an electrical engineer, who lives in Zongo area of Techiman, Techiman is the capital of Techiman Municipal of the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana.
