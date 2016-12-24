Gbese Mantse never goofed; NDC was victorious - Gbese youth

The Gbese Youth in Greater Accra have stated that there is no basis for calls on the Gbese Mantse to step down since the National Democratic Congress won in the jurisdiction of the chief. The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, had said at a public gathering before the December 7 polls that he would step down if the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress party lost the general elections.

