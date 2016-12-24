Gbese Mantse never goofed; NDC was victorious - Gbese youth
The Gbese Youth in Greater Accra have stated that there is no basis for calls on the Gbese Mantse to step down since the National Democratic Congress won in the jurisdiction of the chief. The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, had said at a public gathering before the December 7 polls that he would step down if the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress party lost the general elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov 26
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC