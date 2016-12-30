'Forgive us for speaking against you' - Yejimanhene

The President of the Brong Ahafo House of Chiefs, Pimapim Yaw Kabrese, who doubles as Yejimanhene, has appealed to President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to forgive all those who made disparaging statements about him in the run-up to the December polls. Pimapim Yaw Kabrese made the appeal last Friday when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his entourage paid a courtesy call on the regional house of chiefs to thank them and the subjects for supporting him.

