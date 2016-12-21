Food insecurity scare hits Upper East...

Food insecurity scare hits Upper East after 2016 floods

Residents of the Upper East region have expressed fears 2017 may unleash a degree of food insecurity severe enough to push several households over the edge. Public anxiety about the hunger ahead follows some natural disasters that left some farmlands with poor harvests in 2016.

Chicago, IL

