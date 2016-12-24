Fire at Accra financial Centre near N...

Fire at Accra financial Centre near National Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

But for the timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service , the Accra financial Centre located at Ridge would have been engulfed by fire. The fire which affected the signage of the centre could not extend to other parts of the building following a prompt response by the GNFS which quickly deployed a team to control the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov 26 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC