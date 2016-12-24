Fire at Accra financial Centre near National Theatre
But for the timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service , the Accra financial Centre located at Ridge would have been engulfed by fire. The fire which affected the signage of the centre could not extend to other parts of the building following a prompt response by the GNFS which quickly deployed a team to control the fire.
