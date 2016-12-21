Drug rehabilitation centre appeals for assistance

Drug and Alcohol Free Awareness and Rehab Centre , an organisation that has taken up the task of rescuing substance users from their addiction, is appealing for assistance from the public in its efforts at transforming the lives of the affected. The Director of DAFAREC, Mr Emmanuel Agyepong, who made the call, said most drug addicts, be they alcoholics or users of hard drugs, were lured into the acts and often got involved in criminal activities.

