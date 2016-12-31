DKM customers receive second round of payments
Customers of DKM Microfinance Company have started receiving the second round of payment of the money they lodged with the now liquidated company. While the first batch of customers received a maximum of GHC3,500 in October this year, the second batch is receiving a maximum of GHC10,000, even if the amount deposited is more than GHC10,000.
