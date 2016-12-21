Chief of Ningo calls for unity in the...

Chief of Ningo calls for unity in the area

3 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Nene Tei Doku Agudah Huago IV, the newly installed Paramount Chief of Ningo, has called on the indigenes of the town to unite for the progress and the development of the area. He said development has stalled in the area since the death of Nene Osroagbo Djangmah II in 2005 due to lack of understanding and divisions among the traditional leaders.

Chicago, IL

