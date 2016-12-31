Appointment of a special prosecutor is important - Kojo Opoku to Nduom

The promise by the Legal Luminary, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo to establish the Office of a Special Prosecutor as part of measures to deal with corruption in order to safeguard the economy against the usual disturbances to the financial resources of Ghana by corrupt souls is 100% important to the stability of the Nation. The establishment of the Office of a Special Prosecutor shall functions and operate differently from the Offices of decouple Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

