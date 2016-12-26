Appoint persons with disabilities in ...

Appoint persons with disabilities in your gov't - CDRA tells Akufo-Addo

13 hrs ago

The Centre for Disability Rights Advocates is appealing to the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint Persons With Disabilities in his New Patriotic Party government. According to them, PWDs continue to be denied their constitutional rights, bemoaning discrimination they have suffered in the hands of successive governments.

Chicago, IL

