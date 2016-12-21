Airlines resume flights

11 hrs ago

All local and international airlines operating at the Kotoka International Airport have resumed full operation after they suspended their activities temporarily as a result of the poor visibility posed by the harmattan, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority has said. Some of the airlines that are operating at the moment are Africa World Airlines , Starbow, Egypt Air, Emirates, Arik Air, Delta Airlines and Kenyan Airways.

