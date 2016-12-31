Abdicate your stool in 7 days - Gbese Kingmakers to Nii Ayi Bonte

The Gbese Dzase or Kingmakers have given the 'self-acclaimed' Gbese Mantse, Thomas Okine popularly known as Nii Ayi Bonte a 7-day ultimatum to renounce his stool or they advise themselves. According to them Nii Ayi Bonte's comments suggesting he will relinquish his stool when the NDC loses the 2016 elections was against the constitution of Ghana and the Code of Royal Ethics for Chiefs.

