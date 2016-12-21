5 dead in Labadi gas explosion - " MP

5 dead in Labadi gas explosion - " MP

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: GhanaWeb

An explosion that occurred at Labadi in the Greater Accra region has left five people dead and 12 others severely injured. Speaking to Citi News, the Member of Parliament-elect for La Dade Kotopon , Vincent Sowah Odotei said those who have been injured have been sent to the hospital for medical care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov 26 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,715 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,449

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC