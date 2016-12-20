31 Ministries submit handover notes
All 31 ministries have submitted their handover notes to the Joint Transition Team, with the exception of the Office of Government Machinery, the team announced after its sitting in Accra yesterday. Last Wednesday, the Chief of Staff and Leader of the Government Transition Team, Mr Julius Debrah, gave an assurance that "by next Monday all the other ministries would have submitted their reports, so that the transition team would know how to proceed with its work".
