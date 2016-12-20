31 Ministries submit handover notes

31 Ministries submit handover notes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Ghanamma.com

All 31 ministries have submitted their handover notes to the Joint Transition Team, with the exception of the Office of Government Machinery, the team announced after its sitting in Accra yesterday. Last Wednesday, the Chief of Staff and Leader of the Government Transition Team, Mr Julius Debrah, gave an assurance that "by next Monday all the other ministries would have submitted their reports, so that the transition team would know how to proceed with its work".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov 26 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,078

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC