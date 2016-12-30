30 Tumu Senior High School girls preg...

30 Tumu Senior High School girls pregnant

About thirty female students of the students of the Tumu Senior High School in the Sissala East District of the Upper West region have been confirmed pregnant. The figure spans from April 2015 to the last week of August 2015 which was third term in the Ghana Education Service academic calendar for SHSs throughout the country.

