2 gas stations closed down at Amasaman

2 gas stations closed down at Amasaman

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Two gas filling stations at Amasaman in the Ga West municipality in the Greater Accra Region which are operating under conditions considered to be a threat to human security have been closed down. While one of the facilities, which was recently constructed, had liquefied petroleum gas leaking from one of its cylinders, the operator of the second facility could not produce its operational licence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,097 • Total comments across all topics: 277,501,633

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC