2 arraigned over the burning of Fiapr...

2 arraigned over the burning of Fiapre toll booth

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: GhanaWeb

Two men standing trial at the Sunyani District Court 'A' for setting the Fiapre toll booth on fire have been ordered to make their next appearance on January 09. Mark Tetteh and Bismark Baafi have been charged with causing unlawful damage to state property and they both pleaded not guilty. Security measures averted escalation of post-election violence - Police Tetteh, an assembly member, who is alleged to have led a mob to burn the booth immediately after the declaration of the presidential election results is on a GHA 100,000.00 bail with two sureties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov 26 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,715 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,450

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC