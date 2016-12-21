2 arraigned over the burning of Fiapre toll booth

Two men standing trial at the Sunyani District Court 'A' for setting the Fiapre toll booth on fire have been ordered to make their next appearance on January 09. Mark Tetteh and Bismark Baafi have been charged with causing unlawful damage to state property and they both pleaded not guilty. Security measures averted escalation of post-election violence - Police Tetteh, an assembly member, who is alleged to have led a mob to burn the booth immediately after the declaration of the presidential election results is on a GHA 100,000.00 bail with two sureties.

