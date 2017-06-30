Trump to speak on phone with President Xi Jinping and Japan's Abe on North Korea
Trump's talks with the leaders come ahead of a meeting of G20 leaders in Hamburg, Germany, later in the week. US President Donald Trump will speak by telephone with the leaders of China and Japan, in talks likely to be dominated by North Korea's nuclear drive and the threats posed by its belligerent leadership.
