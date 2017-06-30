Trump and Putin to meet at internatio...

Trump and Putin to meet at international summit in Germany

President Donald Trump arrived in Hamburg, Germany ahead of the G-20 summit where he will meet with leaders of the leading Group of 20 industrial and developing economies. HAMBURG, Germany - After weeks of build-up, President Donald Trump will hold his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin , a sit-down that will be shadowed by the investigations into whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Moscow during last year's presidential election.

